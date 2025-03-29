Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) versus Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Head to Head Contrast

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $3.32 million 2.34 -$15.58 million ($27.23) -0.09 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.45) -5.69

Tenon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -413.88% -1,785.88% -164.26% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -38.62% -29.89%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Tenon Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tenon Medical and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.67%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Tenon Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

