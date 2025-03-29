Allstate Corp Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $166,804,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $175,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

