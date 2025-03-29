Allstate Corp Sells 8,570 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EQR opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $309,425.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

