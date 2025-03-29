Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 202,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 76,342.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 369,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 368,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $419,932,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

