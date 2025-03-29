Allianz SE Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $203.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

