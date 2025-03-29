Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 928,853 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 928,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,842,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 1.1% of Allianz SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allianz SE owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,920,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 202,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,084,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,933,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

