Allianz SE Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $110.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

