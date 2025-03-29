Allianz SE Buys New Shares in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,318,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,581,000. AlTi Global accounts for about 2.2% of Allianz SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allianz SE owned about 13.82% of AlTi Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 41.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AlTi Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

