Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $115,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

