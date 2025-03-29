Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Raised to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

