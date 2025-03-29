Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after acquiring an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $914,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

