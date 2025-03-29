Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,091,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 23.3% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 359,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

