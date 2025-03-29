AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. 24,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 16,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.
