Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

