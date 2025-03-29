Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.
About Airports of Thailand Public
