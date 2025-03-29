Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 842893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Air Canada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

