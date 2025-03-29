Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Steel Dynamics, Vodafone Group Public, and Arch Capital Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods, including food crops, livestock, and related products. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance and trends such as commodity pricing, technological innovations, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.82. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.93. 558,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 7,055,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

