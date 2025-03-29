Aew Uk Reit (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on April 7th

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 25.0% increase from Aew Uk Reit’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance

LON:AEWU opened at GBX 102.57 ($1.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.61. Aew Uk Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

