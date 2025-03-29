Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Up 16.8% – Should You Buy?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.00). Approximately 54,913,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,011% from the average daily volume of 1,765,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.60 ($2.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a market cap of £511.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.76%.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

