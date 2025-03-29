adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on adidas
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
adidas Price Performance
Shares of ADDYY opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.