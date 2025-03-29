adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

