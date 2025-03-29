Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $15,282.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $15,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,515,716. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

