Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $15,282.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $15,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,515,716. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
