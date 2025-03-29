Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 471,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 24.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aclarion Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of Aclarion stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $6,241.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

