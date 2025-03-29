abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 1892391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

