9,949 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,813 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,276,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

PCAR opened at $96.91 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $124.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

