98,835 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,198,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,827 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

