7,622 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,147,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.47 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1286 dividend. This is a positive change from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

