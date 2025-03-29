7,304 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 124.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $410.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

