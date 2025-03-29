5,266,952 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,266,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,005,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 376.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,321,000 after buying an additional 640,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

