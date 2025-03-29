4,475 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 87.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.