44,400 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 151.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 381,488 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 380,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 253,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

