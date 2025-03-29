4,185 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

