4,170 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

