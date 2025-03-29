40,653 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.