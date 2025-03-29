379,570 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,133,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.16% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,595,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $31.36 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on KD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

