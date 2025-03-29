26,900 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.59 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

