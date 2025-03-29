2,567 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $118.03 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Financials ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

