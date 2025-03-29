2,143 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $102.01 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.