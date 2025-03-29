20,502 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Employers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In related news, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

