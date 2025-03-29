172,765 Shares in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Bought by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,000. VanEck CLO ETF comprises 2.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.83% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

CLOI stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

