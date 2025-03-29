1,640 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Plexus by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 614.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $92.72 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.