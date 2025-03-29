16,100 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,264,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

