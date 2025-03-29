14,901 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Freshworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,570.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,560.14. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $154,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $1,073,021. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

