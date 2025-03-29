14,314 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Cryoport Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.09 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.