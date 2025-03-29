13,729 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BILL by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BILL Trading Down 4.5 %
BILL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,628.30, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.
BILL Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
