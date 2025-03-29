13,729 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BILL by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,628.30, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

