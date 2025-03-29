114,353 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

