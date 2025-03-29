113 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by WealthTrak Capital Management LLC

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.15 and a 200-day moving average of $348.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

