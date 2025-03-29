108,993 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $38.54 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

