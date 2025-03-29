10,726 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 282.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

IPI stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 24,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $661,589.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,574.59. This represents a 19.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 227,805 shares of company stock worth $6,168,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

