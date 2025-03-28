Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 43,848 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,255,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,203,048.24. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12.

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,679,806.74.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zymeworks by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

