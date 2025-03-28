Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Position Increased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZWS stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

