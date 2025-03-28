Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 935 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,868,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,178,000 after buying an additional 1,038,895 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,211,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 18,380.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,427,000 after purchasing an additional 101,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,591,000.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC opened at $52.27 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

